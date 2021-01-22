St. Luke's: Vaccinations have hit a 'choke point'

Officials with St. Luke's University Health Network gave an update on COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.
They say the sheer volume of people wanting to get vaccinated is the system's largest roadblock right now.
Vaccinations have hit a "choke point."
Officials are preaching patience as they try to get people vaccinated.
"When you embark on something as massive as this, I don't care who you are; having this work flawlessly would be impossible. My idea is, we are not in a blame game. The idea is to say let's fix what we have now, everyone is in a learning mode, and as we learn more about this, then we can do a better job," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
St. Luke's is also vaccinating their employees and hopes almost all of them will get their shots by the end of the month.