St. Luke's University Health Network: 'We are bending the curve'

The state as a whole is reporting that there are fewer cases in general, so there seems to be a bending of the curve.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Monroe County has 898 cases of Coronavirus and 29 deaths.

The state is also starting to report negative test results. In this part of the Poconos, 1,896 people have tested negative.

Newswatch 16 checked in with St. Luke's University Health Network to see what doctors are seeing this week.

"Well, there is some good news. As you know, the state as a whole is reporting that there are fewer cases in general. So there is no longer a flattening of a curve but there seems to be a bending of the curve where we are actually seeing a number of fewer cases than we used to," said. Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke's University Health Network.

He says the hospital is still actively testing patients and keeping an eye out for new symptoms.

At St. Luke's, more than 50 people have been taken off ventilators and 100 patients have been discharged. Still, doctors remain vigilant.

"One thing that I think must be said is that within all of that good news, there has still been what we call a mini-surge. In other words, there were for a few days, an increase in cases from what we were seeing the week before. So although they are certainly less serious and are not winding up on a ventilator, it goes to show you that we have to keep our guard up," said Dr. Jahre.

Health officials continue to agree that social distancing is very important in preventing a spike in cases.

"There is certainly evidence that this might all be due to all of the social distancing that has been taking place and we know there's a tremendous amount of pressure to try and release that social distancing gradually and so time will tell whether this will be a prolonged decrease or whether we will start to see a secondary surge," said Dr. Jahre.

St. Luke's confirms they have had a few staff members test positive for COVID-19. Those employees are recovering just fine.