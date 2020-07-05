Stroke, heart attack cases down at area hospitals

It's Stroke Awareness Month and doctors at St. Luke's University Health Network want to remind people to get help if you have symptoms of a stroke or heart attack.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Doctors say it was like a light switch; one day patients were presenting with stroke symptoms and within one or two days there were none. Physicians say minutes matter for stroke and heart attack patients, and it's important not to forget these health emergencies are still out there, too.

A good sign outside of St. Luke's Monroe Campus near Stroudsburg - the emergency room surge tent being torn down as COVID-19 patient cases start to slow in this part of the Poconos.

"We put it up as a surge capacity for our emergency room and we did not have to use it, thankfully. Some of that is because we saw a trend across the country of people not coming to the emergency department," said Don Seiple, St. Luke's Monroe Campus President.

Emergency room emptiness has been a concern for doctors throughout this pandemic, leaving many health care workers wondering, what happened to all of the stroke and heart attack patients?

"To say that suddenly, that there was almost in one day or several days, patients coming into St. Luke's, let's say 8 to 10 strokes a day, going to none was very striking," said Dr. Jonathan Hosey, St. Luke's Health Network.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Dr. Hosey works in the health network's neuroscience department. He says it's important for people who are showing signs of a

"What we are seeing and particularly at St. Luke's, are patients now coming in three and four days after their stroke, so that is somewhat validating that people are staying home and are principally afraid and apprehensive."

Some signs of a stroke are weakness in part of the body, loss of vision or double vision, slurred speech, and sudden headache.

Dr. Hosey says these illnesses can often be cured but it can only be done in an ER.

"We don't want these disorders, which can be the top disorders of crippling disease of Americans, stroke, chronic heart disease, to be the legacy of COVID."