Spring cleaning in the Poconos

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is planning a spring clean-up in celebration of Earth Day.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The 'Pick Up the Poconos' campaign has resulted in nearly 28,000 bags of trash being picked up around Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties over the years.

Organizers are asking for searching for volunteers willing to grab some bags, gloves and get to work picking up litter on Saturday, April 22.

"This is a tireless effort. It's something that's really in our DNA, and it's been growing year, after year, after year. Hundreds and hundreds more people volunteer. So we're hopeful that even in their day-to-day life, you know, a lot of times folks say that there are so many problems in this world, and that's absolutely true; this is something everybody can contribute to on a daily basis to do something," said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Volunteers have until Monday, April 10, to sign up to help keep Pennsylvania beautiful.

To learn more about the campaign or to sign up to volunteer, click here.