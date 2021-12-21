Spreading holiday cheer at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army

Hundreds of families in the Poconos will have a Christmas to remember thanks to the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Food for a holiday feast and gifts for under the tree were sent home with families thanks to the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

"There are so many families that struggle even before the pandemic that what they do here helps families even when they are on the verge of homelessness. It helps make a child's Christmas. It's not about us as adults," Jessica Bertholf said. "It's about the children, and they help to make it a blessing for them, and that's the point of Christmas."

Volunteers loaded up vehicles with turkeys, hams, veggies, and all the fixings for a feast.

Inside the gymnasium, and thanks to Toys for Tots, bags upon bags of presents are ready to be sent home.

Students from different school districts were on hand to help.

"I am bringing the carts through, putting the food in the carts, and getting it all packed up into the vehicles," said Anthony Palmieri, Pocono Mountain School District.

"I feel like I am doing a good deed for my community and that all these people are going to have a good holiday because of what we are doing here today," said Rachael Brozusky, East Stroudsburg Area School District.

Cars stretched down at least two blocks on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg, waiting for the distribution.

Maj. John Wheeler tells us he's not sure how many families he's helping this year, but the number is in the hundreds.

"It takes a while to get through the toy bags in the gym and get them out to the cars. This line is crazy, and we need to get it caught up somehow, but it's a process," said Maj. Wheeler.

Families who stopped to pick up their items tell us this is a true blessing, especially as the pandemic continues to impact so many people.

"It's very important. Not all families have money for buying toys for kids, to give something to the kids. It's good to help the families," said Jennifer Sepulveda, Tobyhanna.

The food and toy distribution will continue Wednesday at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

One last check of the toy bags, then Christmas Distribution begins. We are so happy to be able provide support to make... Posted by East Stroudsburg Salvation Army on Tuesday, December 21, 2021