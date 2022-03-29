Split verdict in former corporal trial in Monroe County

A split verdict in an assault case against a former police corporal in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A jury found Steven Mertz guilty of bribery and obstructing administration law.

Steven Mertz worked with Pocono Mountain Regional for 22 years.

In 2019, he pulled over a woman in Tunkhannock Township for driving under the influence.

Court papers allege Mertz told the woman he could make the charges go away in exchange for sex.

He was found not guilty of criminal coercion, official oppression, rape, and six other sexual assault charges in Monroe County.