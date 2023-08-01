Splash pad opens at TLC Park

The new splash pad has sprinklers, animal cutouts that you spray water out of, and buckets that dump water.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Laughter filled the air Tuesday as children ducked and dodged the water gushing out of the new splash pad at TLC Park in Pocono Township.

"Having a blast. It's very nice for the kids to come to do. I didn't even know what a splash park was. We're used to going to water parks and stuff, but they love it," said Marcy Raymond from Effort.

Tuesday was the opening day for the free attraction.

Samantha Warner and her children were some of the first people here. Warner has fond memories of this property. She went to the school that sat here long before the park was built. She's thrilled that the community can still enjoy the land all these years later.

"I remember doing boat races in our pond. I remember before the big playground was rebuilt, and I'm really glad that they finally put in something that the kids can all enjoy besides just the playground," said Warner.

The new splash pad has sprinklers, animal cutouts that you spray water out of, and buckets that dump water. They seem to be everyone's favorite.

"It's different colors, and it dumps on us," said Madison Isernia of Effort.

"Those things are neat. They water the water collects, and then they dump like a whole bunch of water on them, so it's really fun," said Maria Barkalow of Saylorsburg.

Families tell Newswatch 16 they've been waiting for a fun water feature like this to come to the community for a very long time. With the number of people that came out for opening day, it's sure making a splash right here in the community.

"I think it's great. I really do. I think this is going to be a positive thing for all the kids to do this summer, and hopefully, it doesn't get wrecked or vandalized. So, I love it," Raymond said.

"Oh, it's awesome because I've been coming here for so long, and it's something not to say it, but it's free. You know, so It's good in the summer just for them to get wet," said Barkalow.

The free splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.