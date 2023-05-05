Splash pad coming to park in Monroe County

Pocono Township is about to start construction on a splash pad at TLC park.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In just a few weeks, the ducks won't be the only things splashing at TLC Park in Monroe County.

Starting next week, Pocono Township will start construction on a splash pad at the park.

"We have a mom group that tends to meet here and will do a big thing where all the moms set up at the picnic table, and the kids just run. So we're very excited about this splash pad because that's a great thing for littles in the Summer," said Andrea Matos from Mt. Bethel.

Pocono Township officials say it will go next to the basketball court.

"It's a brush concrete splash pad with a number of water features that extend above the pad. Some taller ones. Some shorter ones. Different water jet features. We actually elected to do a rather environmentally friendly approach so that it's got a recirculation tank in it. So that it's not a continuous feed of water. It gets reused, and it's choline," said Taylor Munoz, Pocono Township Manager.

The splash pad is the most recent improvement at TLC Park, and by adding it, township officials say it will give families more options to enjoy the park.

"I think everything about this park is awesome for kids up to all ages. There are areas to run. There's an area to play," Matos said.

"We did all the playground equipment. We've installed a dog park. We've installed the new basketball court that functions as our ice skating rink. We've got the splash pad going in and then later this year. We have some other playground features coming in. We're trying to really make this an all-accessible, ADA-accessible park," Munoz said.

If all goes well, the splash pad is expected to be completed end of June, early July.