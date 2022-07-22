Speediatrics Festival at Pocono Raceway

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how the kids learned from some pros about the jobs in NASCAR and how staying in shape helps.

LONG POND, Pa. — Some people think driving a race car and changing a tire doesn't involve being in shape, but the NASCAR Foundation teamed up with Pocono Raceway to inform kids how much it does benefit.

Dozens of kids from the Pocono Family YMCA summer camp spent the afternoon at Pocono Raceway. It's part of the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival by the NASCAR Foundation to help kids stay active and healthy.

"All the kids at the YMCA got a pedometer watch, tracking their steps, and we're teaching them about how NASCAR drivers live a happy and healthy life," said Nichole Kreiger, the NASCAR Foundation executive director.

"The whole week, we've been teaching them about NASCAR and being healthy and fit. That was the real focus for the foundation, and they helped provide us lesson plans so we can promote healthy living for the kids," said Steffanie Bush, Pocono Family YMCA.

Some activities included changing a tire, carrying fuel cans filled with water, and pushing a tire in a relay race.

The kids we spoke with said they had a blast.

Drivers from the ARCA Series and Camping World Truck Series stopped by to help with the activities and sign autographs. This was the first time some of these kids have even been to a race track or met a driver; for some, it sparked an interest.

"I just want to drive!" said Logan Restrope. "If I was going to drive, I was going to be like, vroom!"

"A lot of this for us is growing the sport and wanting people to come out and give them a reason to come out if they haven't before and see what NASCAR is all about," said Ben May, Pocono Raceway president.

This was the first time the NASCAR Foundation hosted this event for the kids at Pocono Raceway. They also donated $15,000 to the Pocono Family YMCA.