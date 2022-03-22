Special guests deliver meals to the homebound in Monroe County

Some special volunteers stepped up to help the Monroe County chapter of Meals on Wheels Tuesday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — As part of its Community Champions Week, the group is asking elected officials, business people, and other special guests to help deliver meals to homebound adults in the area.

"It's wonderful because I can't cook much. I can't stand up that long to do much. I cook sometimes but in the crockpot or something having that everyday is really helpful," said Jerry Curren, Stroud Township.

You may even recognize one special guest, our very own Amanda Eustice stepped up to help out Tuesday.

She delivered meals to folks at Whitestone Commons Apartment Complex near Stroudsburg.