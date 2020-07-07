Spark Coffee Company - a new spot for a cup of joe

"Rise and grind" is the motto for this new coffee shop in Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Spark Coffee Company on 7th Street in Stroudsburg opened its doors to the public on Friday, but it was supposed to open a lot sooner. The coronavirus put a halt to the owner Jill Melia's original plans, but that didn't stop her.

"I talked with my business partner and better half and we decided to push forward, and you know to be there, whether it be curbside, drop-off, pick-up," Melia said.

The owner says the shop is unique because she roasts the coffee beans in small batches for a fresh and smooth taste.

Melia says by leaving her old job, she was able to find a new spark.

"I was a commercial meat wrapper. I worked in retail, different grocery stores, and that takes a lot of toll on your body. You're working in the cold all the time. I enjoyed it, but I needed a change."

And so, Spark Coffee Company was born.

The coffee shop opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. and offers a variety of coffee types, smoothies, refreshers, and frappes.

Melia says she choose coffee because it's a conversation starter and it wakes you up.

"Everyone's always happy when they get their cup of coffee and it seems like such a cozy, nice way to start your day," Melia said. "I'm here for the customers, I'm not here to make a buck. I'm here because I want people to experience good coffee and just a nice place to be. I just want everyone to feel comfortable when they walk in here."