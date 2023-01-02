Space for local crafters, artists in the Poconos

A new shop in Monroe County that supports local artisans opened on Wednesday inside the Stroud Mall.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — When people think of malls, they usually think of big-box stores, but a new mom-and-pop shop all about supporting local artists and their creations opened in the Stroud Mall.

Crafting Creations sells handmade gifts and personalized items from artists and crafters in the area.

"It's all local. It's not mass-produced. It's handmade and thought out, so you're not only supporting a local store, you're supporting many local people by coming out," said co-owner Mary Scrivani.

Scrivani says they previously had a smaller shop in the Lehigh Valley but wanted to move closer to home. That's when they found the spot at the Stroud Mall but quickly realized it was too big to fill up on their own.

So, they opened up the space to other crafters, like Carlos Santiago from Lansford.

"We do a lot of custom woodwork. It's all about the home. If you see something you like and you know it's out of your range per se out there, you come to me, and I give you a fairly competitive price for it. It's more mom-and-pop than retail," Santiago said.

From customizable mugs to personalized signs, the owners say the shop offers artists a place to feature their work all year long.

"In the spring and summer, we'd have our craft fairs, and then you're lugging your product there, and then you have to display it, and then you have to take it all down and find a place to store it. So, this way, they can have their work, and you can see it's beautiful, displayed year-round, and they don't have to be here, so we take care of that all for them," Scrivani said.

Crafters say there is something for everyone.

"There's a nice variety. It's like a one-stop shop. You can get everything from your woodwork, your little baby clothes, some sublimation done," Santiago said. "It's a little bit of everything."

The shop features custom creations from a dozen local crafters and artists.