Son sentenced for murdering father in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for the murder of his 83-year-old father.
A judge sentenced Rick Colatrella to at least 15 years in prison.
In 2020 he shot his father Nicholas Colatrella in the head three times at their home near Kunkletown.
According to state police, Rick Colatrella feared his father was suffering from dementia and that's why he killed him.
Rick Colatrella pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder in November.
