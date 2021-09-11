Some holiday food favorites may be in short supply

Shopping for your traditional holiday fixings might be a little more challenging this year because of supply and labor shortages.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Mignosi's Super Foodtown near east Stroudsburg just started putting out all your favorite fixings for Thanksgiving.

Michael Mignosi is the general manager. He said two weeks ago, he wasn't sure of what he was going to get in time.

Packaging of things like cans of cranberry sauce and bottles of gravy are taking longer than normal to come in because of shipping delays and labor shortages. You might also notice fresh produce costs a bit more, too.

"We are seeing increases in almost every commodity across the supermarket, some higher than others," Mignosi said.

If you're planning to wait until the last minute to shop, that's probably a bad idea, especially if you're looking for something specific, like a small turkey.

"I like turkey, but I like certain parts of the turkey. If I get turkey, I am going to get maybe a leg or a breast, and that's it," said George Chopin.

"Because of the labor shortage, turkeys got too large, and they didn't slaughter them when they were small, so plenty of turkeys, just large ones," Mignosi said.