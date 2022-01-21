Some enjoying the cold, others avoiding it in the Poconos

Temperatures were in the teens in Monroe County, but that didn't stop people from enjoying the great outdoors.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — One by one, Snowboarders and skiers alike made their way down Shawnee Mountain in Smithfield Township.

The chilly temperatures made way for people like Tim Guss of Reading to come out and enjoy all mother nature has to offer.

Just having a good time. Just trying to get into the season. A little late start maybe, but having fun either way," said Tim Guss.

Guss is visiting with some friends who chose to enjoy the outside on a colder day.

"We warmed up before we came out and then you know we have four layers on and a gator you know, breathe right near the face. Keep your nose warm. Good gloves," said Matt Delorme from Boston.

It's in the teens outside, but inside Great Wolf Lodge's waterpark it's a whopping 84 degrees and families tell us they wanted to get out of the cold

"It's so much colder out there, than here. this is so much warmer than outside," said Alex Pardini from Long Island, New York.

The Pardini family, like many, are looking to stay warm, while also having fun.

"There are so many waterslides. It's so much warmer. Outside it's so cold. We were going to go skiing but it's just way too cold. This is a lot better," said Dylan Pardini, from Long Island, New York.

Others like the Castro family plan on enjoying the best of both worlds.

"As long as it's indoor if you know we staying nice and cozy in here so, we did have a plan to go skiing you know being that we're in the area with the Poconos," said Jose Castro of Lansford.