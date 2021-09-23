Soggy start to fall in the Poconos

Monroe County has been no stranger to rain recently and people are sick of the sog.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's rain. It happens and if you're sick of it, you're not alone," said Steve Nemo from Stroudsburg, who isn't shy about why he hates it and has a few valid reasons.

"When you're trying to not have your umbrella blow inside out, you might step in a puddle, and then your sock is wet all day," said Nemo.

It was a soggy summer, especially here in the Poconos.

Tropical Storm Henri left a mess and then came Ida, all within a week of each other.

"Yeah, it was really bad. I remember my car, I tried to get home one day from work and there were puddles everywhere and something came off my on the bottom of my car because of the rain. I mean luckily it's fixed," said Eric Flores, Stroudsburg.

People who are all rained out are ready and waiting for cool, crisp, sunny fall days, not dreary and wet ones.

"We would like to sit outside and eat but it's kind of killing it," said Geneva Brown, Tobyhanna.

"Cool, crisp, fall days. I want to have a pumpkin beer and sit by a fire," said Nemo.