Socially distant Fourth of July activities available in the Poconos

There are plenty of way to avoid large crowds this Fourth of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Some amusement and water parks in parts of our area are reopening this week, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

But for those who don't want to be amongst the crowds, it's not difficult to find seclusion within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

"I spent three months inside the house and didn't go anywhere, so I am slowly starting to come out here. I was at Eagle Lake in Gouldsboro. There's a lot of restrictions there, many things you cannot do. I mean I stayed in the trailer," said Ramon Guerrero, New Jersey.

The National Park Service is urging visitors to do their part and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

That means wearing a mask in crowded places and staying six feet away from other visitors.

Kayaking, boating, and hiking are just some activities recommended that can be done safely.

Some people think this is a safe escape from big cities, though you won't catch Guerrero back here until after the holiday.

"There's going to be too many people. I like to be here when there aren't too many people and it's nice and quiet," said Guerrero.

Mikka Kabugo is from Uganda.

He came to the U.S. to visit family in New York City.

It was only supposed to be a three-week trip, which was three months ago.

"I was inside the house for like three months, working and doing a couple of things. I hadn't been outside for so long and I needed some inspiration, I needed to see nature and see things people are familiar with," said Kabugo.