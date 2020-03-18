Social distancing outdoors in the Poconos

People in the Pocono's practiced safe social distancing while outdoors.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — You may not be able to catch a movie or go shopping at the mall. Coronavirus concerns have put a stop to a lot of those activities.

One thing you can still do: go outside.

"Yeah, we are plenty safe. There was another boat, but we didn't even see it, only heard it. Even inside the boat, we are about 10 feet apart. It's a good way to spend the time and get your mind off the corona stuff," said Gary Pacella, Stroudsburg.

Gary Pacella from Stroudsburg and Leon Manole from New Jersey are staying active while playing it safe on the Delaware River for a beautiful day of perch fishing.

"Keeping our social distance. You know to wash your hands, clean your face all the time, keep clean and we will get through this," said Leon Manole, New Jersey.

Fishermen weren't the only ones out. The parking lot at Mount Tammany Trail in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area was also busy.

Hikers who are out and about tell Newswatch 16, as long as you are not sick and keep a safe distance from other people who are out there's no reason you shouldn't get out and enjoy some nature.

"Don't sit inside, get outside," said Carrie Caton, Bangor.

"It's good for mental health, physical health, especially since gyms are closed," said Ashton Decker, Delaware Water Gap.

As coronavirus concerns continue, public bathrooms and facilities within Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area are temporarily closed.