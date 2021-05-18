Soaking up the sun in the Poconos

It was a beautiful May day and the weather looks like it will cooperate for the next few days.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — It was a beautiful day to take a trip to Smithfield Beach near Marshalls Creek.

Joshua Fuller from Stroudsburg spent the day fishing on the water with his son Hunter.

"Hunter's birthday was on Sunday, so I took a day from work, and he took a day from school, and we got up early, did some fishing. We fished for shad, fished for bass. We caught a couple of little bass, shad weren't working, but it was a fun time on the river," said Fuller.

Another family from New Jersey is vacationing in the Poconos. They spent the day soaking up the sunshine with a picnic along with 4-year-old Dominick.

"I like to usually play catch, and I don't really like to go outside much because I like to stay inside because there are more things I can do," said Dominick.

"Oh, this is the best. This is the first time we are all out in probably over a year. It's been fun," said Donna Piva, New Jersey.

People who are enjoying some time outdoors tell Newswatch 16 they are happy that warm weather is finally here, especially after the winter that we had.

"It speaks for itself, doesn't it? There's hardly a cloud in the sky, absolutely gorgeous out here and warm. It's not quite the summer heat which is good, but it's absolutely perfect," said Jeff Heberley, Stroud Township.