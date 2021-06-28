Soaking up the sun at Tobyhanna State Park

It was a scorcher out there and people found ways to keep cool.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — The beach at Tobyhanna State Park on Monday was filled with sunbathers and swimmers. This hot June day brought out quite the crowd in Coolbaugh Township.

"Oh, it's just great, yeah. This is a great beach. We've been coming here for years. The people are nice, and the beach is nice. They clean, the water is nice and clean. Everything is good," said Joseph Dominguez.

This family from Archbald came to cool off. The little ones especially enjoy splashing around and playing in the sand.

"I was playing with sand and stuff. I went in the water and played and stuff like that. I went into the water deeper and deeper. The deep end was really fun," said Jacob Rivera, age 5.

While lots of people spent the day at the beach, others decided to soak up some sun on the water.

One family from Lebanon County decided to rent kayaks for a few hours. They are used to the heat and hard work. They are dairy farmers on vacation for the week.

"We are kayaking out here today, hanging out for a family vacation. Then we go to the beach to just relax and be away from the dairy farm for today," said Colin Lentz, Lebanon.

Susan McCool from Stroudsburg brought her granddaughter Sadie to the park. While she enjoys the warm weather, she admits she won't be out in it for too long.

"I am going to have to hunker down by the air conditioner because I live in Stroudsburg and it's 10 degrees cooler up here in the mountain and I grew up here in Mount Pocono so I know the difference," said Susan McCool, Stroudsburg.