Snowstorm helps ski resorts in the Poconos

The incoming snowstorm is helping local ski resorts get ready for the season.

It's a sight many skiers and snowboarders love to see -- snow guns blowing at a resort in the Poconos.

Here at Camelback Resort, the guns are on but mother nature is sending some extra fluff too.

"I am excited. There's a lot of snow coming," said Brody McCauly of Stroudsburg.

Camelback Resort plans to open at least 7 of its 30+ trails for the season on Friday.

"It's very rare that you get this kind of a snowfall this time of year. Usually, it's more in March, which is great because it sort of helps extend the season a little bit but to be able to get this timed perfectly for our opening day is just, we couldn't ask for anything more," said Shawn Hauver, president of Camelback Resort.

Even with all the snow excitement, people must remember we are still in a pandemic. When you come to the resort, you must wear a mask.

You'll notice some other changes, too.

"When you're getting on a ski lift, you're not going to get on a lift with anyone you don't know. We are limiting two people per lift to keep distance. We have been planning these protocols and anticipating them and now we are executing and implementing. We can't wait," said Hauver.

Because of Governor Tom Wolf's restrictions on indoor dining, there will be no food available to buy inside the resort.

However, heated tents and food trucks will be available for guests.