Snowshoeing now at Shawnee Inn

SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, Pa. — It's an activity that started nearly 6,000 years ago to get around on the snow, and now it's made its way to a resort in the Poconos as a new winter activity.

"If you can walk, you can snowshoe. There is no lesson, which is such an awesome thing. Families can come and just get right out and start having fun," said Daniela Hosier, Naturfi co-owner.

Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Smithfield Township teamed up with Naturfi, the company offering snowshoe hikes.

Owners Daniela Hosier and Ashleigh Snyder showed Newswatch 16 the ropes.

"It just gets people out there and to some of these beautiful trails that are usually closed off this time of year. We're able to take you there," said co-owner Ashleigh Snyder.

It's a family fun activity nearly everyone can do, and you'll be able to take in views of the Delaware River that you probably wouldn't have seen if you weren't snowshoeing.

"It's perfect," Hosier said. "We live in the northeast. There's snow. I mean these such beautiful trails in the Poconos that you can explore, and you're able to do it in the wintertime on snowshoes."

The dip in temperatures has helped, allowing snow to stick around.

"You only need about five inches to snowshoe," Snyder said. "It makes it some much easier that you only need a base to be able to get out and do that. It's been wonderful so far this year, and we're just really excited to see what the winter brings."

Snowshoeing is available at Shawnee Inn Thursday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To book at Shawnee Inn, Click here.

You can also book through their website here.