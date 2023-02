Surveillance video shows several people damaging a the snowman.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County.

Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough.

Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman.