Snow means big business for tow truck drivers

Winter is a busy time of year for tow truck drivers, especially in the Poconos where there's always a lot of snow on the ground.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — When winter weather hits, it's not uncommon to see a vehicle stuck off the side of the road. Snow means big business for tow truck companies like Ed's Auto Service and Towing near Mount Pocono.

"We've been fairly steady. We've been busy as it is but with this weather here, it definitely adds a lot to our plate," said owner Eddie Cardiello.

Cardiello was on his way out to a wreck when Newswatch 16 stopped in. He says that when snow hits, dozens of calls come in for vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

"We are a 24-hour company as it is. I don't have a call volume, but each truck is probably doing at least 20 to 30 calls itself per day. On top of the recovery work then we have to do repair work on plow trucks. Everyone here is going nonstop," said Cardiello.

Tow truck drivers tell Newswatch 16, when the weather gets like this, they cannot stress enough how important it is for people to stay off the roads if they can and give them enough room to work.

"It gets kind of dangerous because you don't have any control on the road. It definitely adds to the safety factor with trying to work and trying not to slip and fall or have someone run into you," said Cardiello.

Cardiello says it's been a while since we've had a winter like this, and he appreciates the business Old Man Winter brings in.

"It's bittersweet, it really is. This is what we do, and we've been doing it for over 20 years, and we look forward to it every year," said Cardiello.