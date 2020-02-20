Bill would ban smoking at all businesses

There's a proposal in Harrisburg to ban smoking inside all businesses, even those that currently allow it.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Inside Kay's Tavern on Main Street in Stroudsburg, you'll find people having a drink and smoking cigarettes.

Kay's is one of only a few bars in Monroe County where smoking inside is still allowed.

"It's hard not to smoke in a bar. You got to leave your drink, go outside in the cold to smoke. If I am being honest, I like it here because I can smoke and drink at the same time," said Bernard Franklin, Stroudsburg.

Now, a state lawmaker from the Pittsburgh area wants to ban smoking in all businesses in Pennsylvania. The bill would expand Pennsylvania's Clean Indoor Air Act to include cigar bars, tobacco shops, casinos, bars and restaurants with less than 20 percent of sales from food.

Nancy Carayiannes is a manager at Kay's.

"I think that people should be able to have smoking bars left. I don't know about restaurants but people who are in bars usually want a cigarette so I think they should keep it," said Carayiannes.

Instead of banning smoking all together, some people we spoke with wonder if there is any way to compromise.

Brenda Hargett lives in Stroudsburg. She is also a smoker. She likes being able to smoke inside, but it wouldn't bother her if she couldn't.

"I wouldn't mind stepping outside. That is respect. I would step outside and smoke," said Brenda Hargett, Stroudsburg.