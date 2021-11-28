Slick roads for holiday travelers this season

Travelers experienced a bit of snow on Sunday following Thanksgiving.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Driving north up Interstate 81 late Sunday morning was pretty smooth sailing.

"It's been pretty good and we don't have too much longer to go," said Janet Kerr of Connecticut.

Stopping at a travel stop in Gouldsboro, Janet Kerr's nearing closer to her Connecticut home.

"We're coming home from Florida," said Kerr.

"Not too difficult, a little bit more traffic today," said Colby Reichley of Danville.

Despite AAA predicting around pre-pandemic levels of travel with more than 48 million hitting the road, many say traveling Sunday morning after Thanksgiving is overall not too bad.

"Just watching movies and relaxing, I took like a little short nap," said Jack Jasilli of Slippery Rock.

"We're just getting started here, but the roads seem like they're fine. It's snowing but there's no traffic," said Ryan Gajdowski of Nicholson.

And the roads were definitely wet with some snow this Sunday morning, but folks on the road say it's not so bad.

"It's not too bad, it's you know cold and a little wet. We got the pickup truck so the forecast is go for it," said Jack's dad and Gajdowski.

"I like driving in the snow, personally. I grew up in Pennsylvania, I love the snow, it doesn't bother me at all," said Reichley.

But heading east on Interstate 80 around noon was a different story, traffic adding 20 minutes to a drive to East Stroudsburg.

Meanwhile, the TSA says this could be the busiest day of the year for air travel.

Still, plenty of traffic for these roads even after thanksgiving.

"We did do 95 yesterday and it was absolutely horrible. Traffic was terrible. I never will do that again," said Kerr.