Slick and slushy morning in the Poconos

Some parts of Monroe County saw over an inch of snow Friday morning.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — It was a wake-up call for many people in the Poconos.

The sound of snow throwers and shovels hitting the pavement, all looking to clean up one thing. The snowy, icy mixture.

"Gotta move it. Gotta go to work. It ain't going to move itself," said Susan Rocheny.

Susan Rocheny from Paradise Township worked for more than two hours to clear her driveway.

"Just very heavy," Rocheny said. "Not as much, but very compact, very wet. So I don't know. I would say this probably isn't the worst storm I've shoveled in so it's not that bad."

Up the mountain in Coolbaugh Township conditions weren't any better.

Roads were slick and slushy, some of them still covered.

Frank Yu was out cleaning his property. A task that took more than one tool.

"I'm trying to break some of the snow, so the sun can go through it and put some heat on the asphalt here. It will melt it underneath," said Frank Yu of Coolbaugh Township.

People say the snow isn't as deep as it is thick and that's posing a challenge when they're looking to clean up.

"Usually it's like a soft and light snow, but this one is like more icy and heavy snow and it's hard to plow it," said May Badilla of Coolbaugh Township.

People we spoke with say they hope this is the last of it for the winter season.