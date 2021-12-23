Ski season now underway at Camelback

Thursday was a great day to hit the slopes in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Lots of folks have been taking advantage of skiing at a resort in the Poconos.

Camelback Resort near Tannersville opened for the season on Wednesday.

And Thursday afternoon; we found the slopes packed with skiers and snowboarders.

Officials say they had actually hoped to start the season a bit earlier, but mother nature didn't want to cooperate.

"We are so incredibly excited to be open. I mean, as everyone knows, this December has been really hard with mother nature. We've had a lot of hot temperatures, a lot of rain. But our snowmakers have really been going hard and had the ability to open our beautiful mountain yesterday," said Nicolette Nordmark with Camelback Resorts.

Right now, eight trails are open at Camelback, and officials say as long as the weather cooperates, more will open soon.

Snow tubing is also expected to open on Christmas day at Camelback in Monroe County.