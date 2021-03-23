Ski lift investigation continues at Camelback Resort

According to the National Ski Areas Association, incidents like this are rare but do happen.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Camelback Resort officials are still trying to figure out how one of the lift chairs on the Sullivan Trail Express detached from the line and fell to the ground on Sunday.

A father and his two children were sent to the hospital after falling about 15 feet from the air.

In a statement sent to Newswatch 16, the resort's managing director said:

"We are devastated by the weekend's events on the Sullivan Lift and our hearts go out to the family involved. We thank you for your patience as we continue to conduct a thorough investigation," said Shawn Hauver, Camelback Managing Director.

Newswatch 16 went looking to see how safe ski lifts are.

According to the National Ski Areas Association, incidents like this are rare but do happen.

While the greater ski industry goes to great lengths to ensure the safety of ski area guests and employees, there are still risks associated with heavy machinery.

Mike Zefutie from New Jersey just heard about the incident while on his way to the resort. He's been skiing for more than 20 years and never heard of something like this happening.

"It was a freak accident it seems like. I think we will be OK," said Zefutie.

"It's my first time hearing it. It did trigger me not to go, but I like to snowboard," said John Valbuena, New Jersey.

"I got scared because it can happen to anyone. You get more scared going on the lift now. I guess I never heard it happen before so hopefully, it's a one-time thing," said Jelli Villanueva, New Jersey.

According to Camelback Resort officials, the Sullivan Express Lift will remain closed as the investigation into what happened continues and until further notice.

Names, conditions, and where the victims are from have not been released.