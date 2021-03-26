Ski and golf at a resort in the Poconos this weekend

Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort will open its golfing season tomorrow the same day that Shawnee Ski plans to welcome guests for the last time this season.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Spring is here and it's time to break out those golf clubs.

Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek is opening its golf season in the morning.

John Marrone from New Jersey can't wait to hit the green.

"I'm so excited. I've been cooped up inside all winter. It's going to be a gorgeous spring season. I'm excited. We are usually happy to be out here mid-April, but we will get a couple of extra weeks this year," said Marrone.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, there are safety policies golfers will have to follow. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be enforced.

Tee times can be booked online or by calling the resort.

Nicholas Lussier is the head golf professional. He says this is an early start for golf season for the resort in Smithfield Township.

"Everyone is itching to get out. Golfers especially being already outdoors they have been stuck inside; we had a pretty rough winter based upon the total snowfall. They are excited, and we are excited for them to visit Shawnee," said Lussier.

Ski and golf season will overlap this weekend, but just for a short time. Ski Shawnee will wrap up its season this weekend. More than 20 trails will be open in the ski area.

Rachel Wyckoff is the marketing director. She says this has been a banner year for skiing.

"It was incredible. We really can't complain. March 27 for the last day is really, really good in the Poconos. We love it when our guests can come and hit the slopes for a couple of hours and then go get their 3 o'clock tee time right down the road," said Wyckoff.