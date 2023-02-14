Singing Valentines sales off the charts

The number of requests for singing valentines doubled after Newswatch 16's story aired.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Valentine's Day is all about showing you care and sometimes, that's done through song.

Cast members from the School of Visual and Performing Arts and Rebel Stages held a fundraiser where for $5, they would call up your sweetie and serenade them with a rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King."

After our story aired last week, the number of requests for singing valentines doubled.

All the money raised goes back to the school in Monroe County to help with future productions.

