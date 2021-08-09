Should students go back to school in person or stay virtual?

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A return to normal has been disrupted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and across the country.
But ready or not, millions of kids will start school again in the coming weeks, leaving parents with a decision—send children back in person or stay home and learn virtually?
"My son went four days a week last year. We tried the virtual, and he has an IEP, so it definitely wasn't working for him," said Stacey Kunkle, Tannersville.
Parents in Monroe County say at-home learning is a challenge. Children get distracted easily, and sometimes it was just too hard to keep up.
However, with COVID-19 cases climbing and some children not eligible for the vaccine, people understand there's hesitation.
"I think it's a really uncertain time, and it's hard to know what the right choice is, but we are just doing what feels right, right now. I don't know what it's going to be like in a couple of months," said Leanne Yaakuboe, Stroudsburg.
While many parents tell Newswatch 16 that their kids are going back to school full-time, they are sending them into buildings with a mask.
"We are sending our son back in person five days a week, but he will be wearing a mask," said Yaakuboe.
"I know that masks are optional, but I will definitely buy him masks. He wore masks last year. I can't be with him to make sure he's wearing it at school, and I am really surprised that the masks are optional because I thought at first that the masks would be a permanent thing for the kids this year," said Kunkle.
The CDC is recommending that students wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status.
So far here in Pennsylvania, there are no plans to implement a statewide masking requirement for students in schools. Right now, it's up to the school districts.