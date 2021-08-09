Should students go back to school in person or stay virtual?

Many parents think it's time to get children back into the classroom when school starts in just a few weeks. Others are not so sure.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A return to normal has been disrupted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and across the country.

But ready or not, millions of kids will start school again in the coming weeks, leaving parents with a decision—send children back in person or stay home and learn virtually?

"My son went four days a week last year. We tried the virtual, and he has an IEP, so it definitely wasn't working for him," said Stacey Kunkle, Tannersville.

Parents in Monroe County say at-home learning is a challenge. Children get distracted easily, and sometimes it was just too hard to keep up.

However, with COVID-19 cases climbing and some children not eligible for the vaccine, people understand there's hesitation.

"I think it's a really uncertain time, and it's hard to know what the right choice is, but we are just doing what feels right, right now. I don't know what it's going to be like in a couple of months," said Leanne Yaakuboe, Stroudsburg.

While many parents tell Newswatch 16 that their kids are going back to school full-time, they are sending them into buildings with a mask.

"We are sending our son back in person five days a week, but he will be wearing a mask," said Yaakuboe.

"I know that masks are optional, but I will definitely buy him masks. He wore masks last year. I can't be with him to make sure he's wearing it at school, and I am really surprised that the masks are optional because I thought at first that the masks would be a permanent thing for the kids this year," said Kunkle.

The CDC is recommending that students wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status.