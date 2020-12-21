Shopping small in downtown Stroudsburg this holidays season

More people are choosing to shop local this holiday season because of the pandemic and it's showing in one part of the Poconos.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Pocono Soaps on North 7th Street in Stroudsburg has been busy selling all kinds of gifts this holiday season.

Amanda Beam owns the small business.

"Lots of little gift sets. We are like your go-to place for teacher's gifts, secretaries, co-worker's gifts. Soap is a really good gift to give someone because it's consumable, and chances are they will probably like it," said Beam.

Beam knows this year has been difficult for many people and businesses. She's thankful that so many customers are choosing to shop small this holiday season.

"They are literally coming to the register, excited to be checking out and excited to be here," said Beam.

Michael Perry from Stroudsburg stopped to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. A small business owner himself, he thinks it's important for business owners to support each other, especially this year.

"I recognize that we can't get through this separately. We have to get through this together. The best way to do that is to help your friends," said Michael Perry, Stroudsburg.

Small business owners tell Newswatch 16 they really appreciate that people are choosing to shop small this holiday season because it's keeping them open.

Andrea Jobity owns One of a Kind Fashions on North 6th Street and is new to the area. Her business has been open for about three months, offering clothing, purses, and other accessories.

While it's been tough starting a business in a pandemic, Jobity says customers have been great.

"I love it. Everyone is super friendly, everyone. They don't just come in, I mean, I am from New York, so they come in to ask how long I've been here, what they can do, should they tell friends, so it's giving me patience and reassuring me it's going to be alright," said Jobity.