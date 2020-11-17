Shopping early this holiday season

Some people are cashing in on holiday sales early this year because of the pandemic.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Christmas is in full swing at J.C. Penney in Stroud Township.

The holiday section is stacked, and shoppers are eager to get items marked off their lists.

"I don't want to be out in crowds. I come out during the week. Normally I am early, less crowds, but there's not a lot of people here, so it works," said Cynthia Cummings, East Stroudsburg.

Jerry Spoljaric from East Stroudsburg tells Newswatch 16 that he normally shops early to beat the crowds. This year it was more important than ever because of the pandemic.

"About a month ago, yeah. I am one of those who like to get everything done way ahead of time," said Spoljaric.

What people really appreciate this year are the early sales with the hope that it encourages people to shop early.

Like many other retail stores, J.C. Penney is promoting tons of steals and deals ahead of Black Friday — everything from holiday decorations to clothing.

"I want to look for, I mean I saw a scarf over there I might get and some gloves," said Cummings.

"I just came in and got some slippers, a sumo toy to play with my daughter. That's about it," said Spoljaric.