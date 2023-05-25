Police are on scene investigating in Monroe County.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A developing story out of Monroe County.

Police say someone was shot in the area of Washington Street and Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg.

It happened just before 5 pm Thursday afternoon.

Investigators have the area outside of three businesses taped off.

A witness tells Newswatch 16 the owner of Next Level Sole shoe store was involved in the incident.

So far no confirmation on how many or if anyone was injured.

Investigators are looking for a motive for the shooting in East Stroudsburg.

Again, this is a developing story.