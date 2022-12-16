Shipping businesses are seeing the holiday rush

Christmas Day is nine days away, which means if you're shipping gifts, they need to get out soon.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Packaging Place in East Stroudsburg is no stranger to the hustle and bustle of holiday shipping. Owner Frank Monteforte says it seems like this year, people are planning ahead to get their items out earlier.

"Smaller packages, more baked goods, and items like that. We have a pie here going to Maine," he said.

But time is ticking if your gifts have to travel. Monteforte says if you ship by early next week, you shouldn't have any problems since carriers aren't seeing major delays like in previous years.

"California or west coast, you're looking at today or tomorrow. Next week, New York is all one day, Florida is three business days, so you still have till Monday or Tuesday, even Wednesday next week," said Monteforte.

Of course, shipping is going to cost you. Packaging your gifts in smaller boxes will help save you money.

"You used to get charged if something was five pounds, but now you get charged on the size of the box, so a couple of inches can change the size of the dimensions dramatically. So, it's called dimensionalized weight, so people don't know that people say, 'Oh, it's only two pounds,' but it takes up ten pounds on the truck. And that's what you get charged for, so keep the items small. It's actually much cheaper."

As for the United States Postal Service, if you still need to get those Christmas cards in the mail, you have until Monday, December 19, to ensure they arrive before the holiday.