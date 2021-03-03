Sherman Theater planning outdoor live events

The Sherman Theater has been closed since last year because of the pandemic, but the event center in Stroudsburg is gearing up to welcome live entertainment back.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Last year's concert schedule still hangs outside of the Sherman Theater on Main Street in Stroudsburg. Most, if not all, of the shows listed, did not happen because of the pandemic.

Randy Page lives in Stroudsburg and misses seeing lines outside of the theater.

"I miss concerts a lot. I can't wait until they come back. It's been weird not going to concerts. It's been weird not laughing or dancing to the music. I mean we've tried watching concerts online but it's not the same," said Page.

Rich Berkowitz is the President and CEO of Sherman Theater. He says the governor's easing of restrictions on indoor and outdoor events is a step in the right direction. While he won't be offering shows indoors, because his maximum capacity would be less than 300 people, he is planning outdoor events.

"Last year, you couldn't even do anything outside, so at least this year we have some opportunity. We plan on going back to what we would normally do outside. We have a new site that we will be doing right here in downtown Stroudsburg, and we will be announcing that in the next couple of weeks. We are hopeful that will carry us through to the fall and hope that we will be able to get back indoors," said Berkowitz.

People who enjoy and miss live entertainment tell Newswatch 16 they don't care if they are indoors or outdoors, they just want to see something.

"I miss just being with a crowd of people having fun, jumping up. I mean everything about a concert is fun in general and I just miss it. I can't wait," said Simon Michel, Stroudsburg.

Berkowitz says his outdoor live entertainment shows will be socially distant and all CDC safety guidelines will be followed.

The plan is to run outdoor shows from Memorial Day through Labor Day.