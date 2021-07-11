Shawnee Riverfest returns to Monroe County

This year's Riverfest at Shawnee honored front-line workers.

SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, Pa. — A fundraiser canceled during the pandemic returned this weekend - with a twist.

This year's Riverfest at Shawnee Inn and Resort in Monroe County honored front-line workers.

Dancing along the Delaware River - being back together is something to celebrate.

"I don't think we were meant to be isolated as human beings. It's really good to see people you haven't seen in a while, and reconnect, and get back to life," said Kesha and Michael Ross of Mt. Pocono.

Riverfest at Shawnee Inn and Resort is a fundraiser supporting Pocono Mountain United Way and small businesses that set up shop along the resort's riverfront.

"Especially after this last year, it's so good to see small businesses, to get us back into normalcy," said Kesha.

"It's good for us to get out and enjoy it as well!" said Michael.

The United Way couldn't host any in-person fundraisers last year. Organizers wanted the return of Riverfest to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and the frontline workers who helped us get through the pandemic.

"We're going to celebrate our frontline workers. This is an even for frontline workers. We're going to recognize St. Luke's Health Network," said Gil Coronado with the Pocono Mountains United Way.

Organizers say this is the best way to celebrate how far we've come.