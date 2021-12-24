Shawnee Mountain Resort opens for the season

Shawnee Mountain Resort opened for the season on Friday.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Santa made Christmas wishes come true for skiers and snowboarders in the Poconos.

Workers say Santa sent an early Christmas present and dropped two inches of fresh powder overnight at the resort near East Stroudsburg.

So far, there are 10 trails open and ready for winter weather enthusiasts.

"On vacation, wanted to bring the kids to ski and to see snow. Florida, we don't see much so snow. We love it the kids are having a great time," said Steve Farah of Orlando, Florida.

Shawnee is open again tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those looking to hit the slopes before getting together with family.