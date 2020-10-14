Shanti House gets green light in Stroudsburg

A five-story, 50-unit apartment building will soon be built on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — After years of back and forth with Stroudsburg Borough Council, New York City developers behind a project called "Shanti House" finally have cleared the way to start building a 50-unit apartment building on Main Street in the borough.

"This has been covered by a mural on our Main Street south side for a decade, actually over a decade. There was a fire there years ago, and this project has literally been years in the making," said Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst.

The project was originally voted down last month over historic architectural concerns.

Council decided to greenlight the project at its latest meeting last week after getting approval from its historic architectural review board.

The proposed five-story building will fill a three-lot hole downtown.

Jere Dunkelberger owns Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitters on Main Street. He says this is great news for business owners.

"The proposed view that I saw looks wonderful, and it's definitely going to be a huge asset to downtown. It just, it's going to bring a lot more people in, some retail on the street level with the apartments above. I think it's a wonderful thing," said Dunkelberger.

Now that developers got the green light to start the project, people downtown hope to see it start as soon as possible.

Morgan Mesenbrink is a junior at East Stroudsburg University but calls Wisconsin home. She is going to school for hospitality and tourism.

"If I were to find a job around here with all the tourism and the mountains, I think it would be a perfect place to stay, yeah," said Mesenbrink.