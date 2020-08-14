Monroe County man hit with more stalking charges

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A registered sex offender who was arrested on stalking charges in Monroe County last week is now facing more charges.
Rocky Sokolowski, 36, of Polk Township, is charged with stalking and invasion of privacy for an incident that happened at the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township on July 26 after allegedly following, photographing, and smelling a female victim.
Sokolowski was charged last week after similar allegations in Dollar Tree stores and a Weis Markets store in Monroe County.