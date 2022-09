Investigators say Michael Horvath stalked, kidnapped, and killed Holly Grim back in 2013.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sentenced Thursday in Monroe County to life in prison.

Investigators say Michael Horvath stalked, kidnapped, and killed Holly Grim back in 2013.

Her remains were found on his property near Saylorsburg three years later.

Horvath was found guilty in June of homicide, kidnapping, and abuse of a corpse.