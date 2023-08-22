Sensory-friendly day at the West End Fair

The annual fair in Monroe County is making sure every kid can enjoy all it has to offer.

GILBERT, Pa. — It seems like any other day at the West End Fair near Gilbert, but it sounds much different.

"Most years, we can't bring her. It's too loud; there are too many people. She gets overwhelmed," said Alissa Skala of Saylorsburg.

Skala says it's been hard not being able to bring her daughter, Sophia, who loves everything the fair has to offer except the noise.

"The loud noises really get to her. What her therapists have told me, it's like 10 times louder than what we hear. So it's a lot for her to process," Skala said.

But for a short time Tuesday, the lights and sounds were dimmed, giving children and people with sensory disorders, like Sophia, an opportunity many families feel like they've missed out on.

"Anything we can do to make that community connection to the fair in getting everybody out. Whether they have a sensory issue or they don't. We want them to experience what we all love about the fair," said Julie Weiss, West End Fair Director.

Parents tell Newswatch 16 Sensory Day at the fair not only makes their children and other people feel included but also gives them a chance to experience the fair in a way they never thought they could.

"That's all they want. They just want to have fun like everybody else, and it's hard when they can't. It's too much sometimes. So it brings joy to my heart to watch her," said Skala.

"He can just come in and wait on the ride and not have to explain to him, no we have to wait three times or you know, there are too many people, or you know, just trying to maneuver his wheelchair around sometimes can be a challenge and with it being less crowded it's so much easier," said Colleen Stipeck, of Chestnuthill Township.

Stipeck brought her son Mikey.

"Everybody here is in the same boat today, and everybody's just included, and nobody's looking at everybody differently, and it's fantastic," said Skala.

This is the first sensory-friendly morning in the fair's history.

Families hope this will become a yearly tradition.