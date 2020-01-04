'Sense of normalcy'- Students learning again, online

Online classes are in session at some school districts across our area.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — School has been out since the beginning of March for districts across the state.

Coronavirus concerns have forced everyone to change their daily routine in one way or another.

This week brought a little normalcy for students in Monroe County. Many of them went back to school online.

Newswatch 16 sat in on a virtual class with East Stroudsburg Area High School South.

"I kind of like this. We use 'classroom' a lot and so it's kind of the same, we are just in a different environment," said junior Ajay Hiller.

All students, kindergarten through 12th grade, are now logged onto the district's learn-from-home program.

Regina Brotherton teaches family and consumer sciences. She says this new way of learning is an adjustment, but necessary to keep students on track.

"To have this back again or to have this environment where we can feel comfort, even if it's from the comfort of our own homes, I think is really uplifting for our spirits. I mean to feel so separate and not be sure what is going to be happening, this kind of gives us some sense of normalcy," Brotherton said.

Students will meet with teachers and carry on their lessons just as they would in a classroom.

Esther Orlando is a senior. She's grateful to have an outlet to finish out the year.

"It's pretty crazy, being home and still learning. I am glad we are able to do this because obviously as a senior, I want to finish school and graduate so, as a district as a whole we are really fortunate to have this opportunity," Orlando said.