Seniors celebrate holiday weekend early in Monroe County

Members of senior centers throughout the Poconos got together for an early Fourth of July celebration.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Zion United Lutheran Church near Brodheadsville had puzzles, card games, and happy senior citizens.

A group of about two dozen kick-started Fourth of July weekend a little early.

"It's nice to have a mix of people and enjoy it and everything. That virus messed up a lot of people's lives," said Lavinia Smith, East Stroudsburg.

Members of senior centers from all over Monroe County came together for this event.

Katherine Collopy oversees the senior center in Tobyhanna.

She loves seeing the seniors back together again.

"You can see it in their faces they are so glad to have people to talk to. When we first opened they weren't allowed to sit like this and they can't hear! Every now and again I tell them to move a little closer, it won't hurt you. They all have their shots and they are wearing their masks," said Katherine Collopy, Tobyhanna Senior Center.

For many of these seniors, this is the first large gathering they've been to in the last year and a half.

To say this crew is excited, would be an understatement.

Just ask Theresa McConnell from Saylorsburg.

"Oh, I am thrilled because I've been in the house all winter, all, for the whole year and a half. My daughter wouldn't let me go anywhere. She was such a pain in you know what," said Theresa McConnell, Saylorsburg.

Rhoda Wessner from Saylorsburg is happy to be back in the Keystone State playing cards with her girlfriends.

"I was stuck in Florida for a year and a half. I couldn't leave and I was stuck in the house. Now I am up here for the summer and I am enjoying it very much. Although, the grass grew high and the weeds grew even higher," said Rhoda Wessner, Saylorsburg.