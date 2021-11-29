Sen. Casey visits East Stroudsburg to talk potential rail line

Construction of the rail line is believed to take 3 to 5 years to be completed.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Senator Bob Casey was in Monroe County on Monday.

Casey visited the historic Dansbury Depot train station in East Stroudsburg to promote President Biden's infrastructure bill.

He spoke with local leaders about the benefits the area could receive with the new passenger rail to New York City.

"You also have Amtrak including it as part of their vision for the future. Not just an idea that's generated by and fortified by support locally. This is part of now, part of a larger vision for Amtrak, and we have the dollars," said Senator Casey.

Leaders believe that it will take roughly 3 to 5 years before the rail service could open in Monroe County.