Investigators say Dana Smithers, 45, was last seen on May 28.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — State and local police have been out in the Stroudsburg area looking for a missing woman.

A video camera shows her leaving the home of a friend in Stroudsburg.

If you have any information on where Smithers may be, you are asked to call Stroud Area Region Police.

