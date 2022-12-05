Search for answers continues in unsolved Monroe County murder

It's been 15 years since 22- year-old Lee Vanluvender's death. Police say he was shot and killed while hunting.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Years after Lee Vanluvender was found shot to death along Hypsie Gap Road near Mount Pocono, scars from that day 15 years ago remain.

After the murder in 2007, police carved out pieces of bark from several trees where bullets were embedded.

The investigation into his death was taken over by Monroe County Det. Craig VanLouvender, a distant relative of the victim.

VanLouvender says the case is anything but cold.

"In the past year, we have continued to resubmit evidence in hopes that new technology will unearth new leads for us. And we've also over the year done in excess of more than 20 interviews, going back to old people who were interviewed before to see if they remember something, if they can provide any new information," said VanLouvender.

Lee Vanluvender was an avid hunter, out in state game lands during rifle deer season, when he was killed.

Police say he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds by a hunter.

Over the years, posters and memorials have been put up to attract new information.

"For them, this is something that never goes away. Hopefully, someone would want to give this family some piece of mind and continue on the road for justice for their son," said Det. VanLouvender.

His murder in state game lands is still unsolved. Vanluvender's family and detectives investigating the case are still holding out hope that his killer will be caught.

"A lot of times, people would be surprised by the stuff that comes out, even all these years later. We do feel that there was more than one assistant that was involved and that it always is better when you have more than one person. Sometimes, someone feels they need to unburden themselves," said Det. VanLouvender.

The family is still offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who helps them find who is responsible for Lee Vanluvender's murder.