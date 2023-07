The 19-year-old from New Jersey went missing in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreational Area on Thursday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews continued their search on Saturday for a missing swimmer in Monroe County.

Officials say Jose Madera-Martinez, 19, of New Jersey, went missing on Thursday night at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

He and three others tried to swim across the Delaware River from the New Jersey side.

One made it to shore, two others had to be rescued.

Officials say Madera-Martinez was last seen struggling in the current.