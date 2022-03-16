Rescue team evaluating Starlink system for improved communications

The team hopes this new technology will help first responders on the scene of an emergency in the Poconos.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Bruce Barton of Delaware Water Gap knows all too well what it's like being a first responder in the Poconos, especially when it comes to needing cell service.

"'That's a very bad, very bad phone spot up in there. Doesn't work most of the time.' You have to do the tradition put it up in the air, and maybe a text will go through. Even the county radios systems have a hard time getting in and out. There are a number of places around the county that don't have good cell phone coverage," Barton said.

Barton is the chief of the Pennsylvania K-9 Search and Rescue team and director of Rescue International. He hopes to improve his organization's internet reliability in the Poconos with SpaceX's internet-from-space Starlink system.

Starlink allows rural communities without reliable internet access to essential online services and resources.

Barton is now using the device to test internet accessibility in no-service areas in the Poconos.

"Once it gets a GPS signal, it will turn the dish and angle the dish to where it wants to be," Barton said. "Once it knows where it is, it knows where the satellite runs are going to be."

Barton hopes this new technology will help first responders on the scene of an emergency.

"We can bring this in and can set up phones and do voice over IP over this. We can do Zoom calls," Barton said. "You can do basically anything you can do at home with your cable connection, you can do through this."

As of now, the team only has one Starlink device. Barton hopes to get more in the future after more testing.